Beauchemin is set to retire as a member of the Ducks, the Orange County Register reports.

With the Ducks getting swept by the Sharks on Wednesday, this marks an unfortunate end to an illustrious career for Beauchemin. Turning 38 years old in June, the Quebec native spent 14 years in the NHL predominantly in Anaheim, but he also had stints in Montreal, Columbus, Toronto and Colorado, adding 76 goals and 212 assists over 903 games. Perhaps his best attribute was that cannon for a point shot, though we'd be remiss to leave out how he was an excellent leader who would have no trouble clearing 100 blocked shots in a season.