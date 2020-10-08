Gauthier did not receive a qualifying offer from the Maple Leafs and will be a UFA on Friday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Gauthier established himself as a physical presence in Toronto's bottom-six over the last two years, racking up 10 goals, 26 points and 164 hits in 131 contests over that span. The 25-year-old center will now test the waters in free agency, with a decent chance of latching on somewhere in a similar bottom-six capacity.
