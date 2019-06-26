The Rangers didn't extend a qualifying offer to Claesson on Tuesday, which means he'll become an unrestricted free agent on July 1.

This isn't exactly surprising, as the Rangers are in pretty good shape in terms of right-side defenders heading into 2019-20, particularly after acquiring Jacob Trouba in a trade with the Jets earlier this month. Claesson is, however, a decent bottom-pairing option, so he shouldn't have any trouble finding suitors once free agency opens.