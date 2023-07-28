Carlsson signed a three-year contract with Vaxjo HC of the Swedish Hockey League on Friday.

Carlsson had two assists in six games with Washington during the 2022-23 regular season. He also chipped in with a goal and 16 points in 59 AHL games with Hershey last season. Carlsson did not receive a qualifying offer from Washington in June, making him an unrestricted free agent. Carlsson, who was drafted in the first round (29th overall) in 2015, was never able to establish himself in the NHL, playing only 81 games over seven seasons.