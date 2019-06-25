Gabriel Gagne: Set to hit open market
Gagne wasn't issued a qualifying offer from Toronto, making him a free agent July 1, Chris Johnston of Sportsnet reports.
The 6-foot-5 winger has no NHL experience, and the AHL section of Gagne's hockey resume includes 40 points (26 goals, 14 assists) over 142 games, and he was included in the AHL All-Star Game for the 2017-18 season. The 22-year-old will hit the open market, and likely won't be a fantasy asset at the NHL level any time soon.
