Haas agreed to terms on a five-year deal with Swiss club EHC Biel-Bienne on Thursday.

Haas returns to Biel-Bienne for which he came up through the youth ranks and previously served as an assistant captain for three seasons from 2014-17. In two years with Edmonton, the 29-year-old center appeared in 92 games in which he registered seven goals, six assists and 89 hits while averaging 10:19 of ice time. Given his age and the length of his contract, this likely will mark the end of Haas' time in the NHL.