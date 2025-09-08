Quinney signed a one-year contract with the Shanghai Dragons of the KHL in August, Tony Androckitis of Inside AHL Hockey reports.

Quinney has spent the past five seasons with AHL Henderson, and he recorded nine goals, 27 assists and six PIM over 50 regular-season appearances with the Silver Knights during the 2024-25 campaign. The 30-year-old will elect to continue his career overseas, and it's unclear whether he'll return to an NHL organization at some point.