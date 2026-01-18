McKenna scored twice and added an assist in Penn State's 6-3 win over the University of Notre Dame on Saturday.

McKenna hasn't developed much of a scoring touch in the NCAA this season, but he's been successful as a playmaker. He's up to six goals and 18 helpers over 20 outings in arguably his best game of the campaign. The 2026 Draft prospect still has room to round out his game, but he may always lean a little more heavily on assists than goals.