McKenna scored a goal and added two assists as Penn State swept Arizona State with wins Friday and Saturday.

McKenna had two assists in his debut for the Nittany Lions in a 6-3 win Friday, then added his first collegiate goal in a 4-2 win Saturday. The 17-year-old is trying his luck in the NCAA after dominating the WHL in 2024-25 to the tune of 41 goals and 88 assists in 56 regular-season games. McKenna is viewed as the top prospect for the 2026 NHL Entry Draft.