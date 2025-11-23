McKenna had two assists in Penn State's 2-1 win over the University of Minnesota on Saturday.

McKenna's status as the top prospect for the 2026 NHL Entry Draft still holds, though he hasn't dominated the NCAA as much as expected. That's not to say he's struggled -- he's scored just four goals, but he's added 14 assists over 16 contests for the Nittany Lions. It would take a massive drop-off for him to go anything but first overall in June, and he should have no trouble staying above a point-per-game pace this season.