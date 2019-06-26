The Bruins did not extend a qualifying offer to Smith, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.

Smith did not score a point in three games with the Bruins after being claimed off waivers from the Stars. He did, however, post respectable numbers at the AHL level, logging 16 goals and 40 points in 47 games with Providence. The 25-year-old has 80 NHL games under his belt and figures to catch on elsewhere as a depth forward.