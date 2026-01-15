Hill (lower body) was activated from injured reserve ahead of Thursday's home game against the Maple Leafs, SinBin Vegas reports.

Hill had been sidelined since Oct. 20 due to a lower-body injury, but he made progress in his recovery recently and has been cleared to return to game action. The Golden Knights haven't yet named their starting netminder for Thursday's matchup, but it seems likely that Hill will tend the twine after being activated. Over five appearances this season, Hill has gone 1-0-2 with a 2.73 GAA and .888 save percentage.