Hill (undisclosed) has been activated off injured reserve ahead of Tuesday's game versus the Islanders, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Sun reports.
Although Hill's been activated off IR, the Golden Knights have yet to announce a starter for Tuesday night's matchup with the Isles. Hill's gone 10-2-2 while posting an impressive 1.93 GAA and .933 save percentage through 15 appearances this year.
