Hill stopped 17 of 22 shots on goal in Sunday's 5-0 loss to the Penguins.

Hill failed to halt the Penguins' momentum once they scored the game's first goal late in the opening period, as he would go on to concede three tallies in the second stanza. With the loss, the 29-year-old netminder now has a 5-4-3 record, a 3.47 GAA and an .858 save percentage across 13 outings this season. Over his two starts since the Olympic break, he has surrendered 10 goals. After posting a career-best year in the 2024-25 campaign, Hill is trending towards a subpar season due to injuries and inconsistencies. He has upside due to his track record, but he is best deployed as a No. 2 option in fantasy leagues that carry multiple goalkeepers moving forward. His next chance to bounce back is Tuesday in Buffalo.