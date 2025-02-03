Hill made 24 saves on 28 shots on net in Sunday's 4-2 road loss to the Rangers.

Hill tended a clean first period before the Rangers scored four of the last five goals in the contest. Sunday's loss is his third in regulation over his last six games and fifth in total. The 28-year-old now has a 19-10-4 record with a 2.69 GAA and a .900 save percentage. Hill is in a strong position with Vegas in contention to win the Pacific. He is still a solid play in any fantasy format, but his recent struggles are noteworthy moving forward. His next chance to defend the crease will be in a road game Tuesday against the Islanders.