Hill stopped 18 of 20 shots in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Canucks.

A three-goal second period for the Golden Knights was all the support Hill needed to win his season debut. The 30-year-old had backed up Carter Hart in the first two games of the year, but head coach Ryan Craig clearly didn't want Hill sitting for too long. Neither goalie is a clear-cut No. 1 at this stage of the campaign, so there could be an element of momentum that comes into play with how Vegas divvies up the workload in the crease. The Golden Knights' next game is in Seattle on Tuesday.