Hill stopped 23 of 27 shots in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Stars.
The Golden Knights have been rotating goaltenders in recent weeks, and Hill has started in only six of the team's 12 games in January. The recent results haven't been encouraging, as the 28-year-old is currently riding a three-game losing streak while posting a save percentage below .895 each time. He's gone 0-2-1 with a 3.70 GAA and an .867 save percentage amid the losing skid.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Adin Hill: Starting Friday•
-
Golden Knights' Adin Hill: Falls in shootout•
-
Golden Knights' Adin Hill: Starting against St. Louis•
-
Golden Knights' Adin Hill: Takes loss against Hurricanes•
-
Golden Knights' Adin Hill: In goal Friday•
-
Golden Knights' Adin Hill: Allows one goal in win•