Hill stopped 23 of 27 shots in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Stars.

The Golden Knights have been rotating goaltenders in recent weeks, and Hill has started in only six of the team's 12 games in January. The recent results haven't been encouraging, as the 28-year-old is currently riding a three-game losing streak while posting a save percentage below .895 each time. He's gone 0-2-1 with a 3.70 GAA and an .867 save percentage amid the losing skid.