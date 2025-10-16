Golden Knights' Adin Hill: Available Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hill (lower body) is feeling fine and will serve as the backup goaltender for Thursday's home game against Boston, per SinBin.vegas.
Akira Schmid will start as scheduled, but it seems Hill was also an option to get the nod. Hill will probably start at home against Calgary on Saturday. The 29-year-old Hill has a record of 0-0-2 with a 3.60 GAA and an .845 save percentage in three appearances this year.
