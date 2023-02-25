Hill (undisclosed) is expected to return to the lineup Saturday against Dallas, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
It is unclear at this time if Hill will start or back up versus the Stars. He has posted a 14-5-1 record this season with a 2.55 GAA and a .910 save percentage in 23 appearances. Hill has missed the past two games. Vegas returned netminder Michael Hutchinson to AHL Henderson on Saturday after Hill was a full participant in Friday's practice.
