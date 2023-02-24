Hill (undisclosed) was back at practice Friday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Hill has missed the last two games with the undisclosed injury. He is on a three-game winning streak, giving up seven goals on 75 shots, giving him a 14-5-1 with a 2.55 GAA and .908 save percentage. His return to practice gives the Golden Knights some hope that he can return to action Saturday at home versus Dallas.