Golden Knights' Adin Hill: Beaten seven times Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hill stopped 24 of 31 shots in Sunday's 7-1 loss to the Senators.
Making just his fourth start since returning from a lower-body injury that caused him to miss 38 consecutive games between Oct. 25 and Jan. 14, Hill posted an underwhelming effort while allowing a season-worst seven goals. The sample size is small, as Hill has made just eight starts this season, but this is the third time over that span in which he's allowed five or more goals. Through nine appearances overall, the 29-year-old owns a 3.53 GAA and an .855 save percentage while allowing 27 goals on 186 shots faced. This was the first time Hill made back-to-back starts Oct. 18 and Oct. 20.
