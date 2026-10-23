Hill stopped 25 of 31 shots in Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Blues.

Hill endured a difficult outing, posting an .806 save percentage while allowing six goals, including three in the third period. The Golden Knights have now surrendered six goals in consecutive games, raising concerns about their recent defensive performances. The 30-year-old netminder remains capable of delivering fantasy value behind a competitive Golden Knights team, but his recent struggles highlight the risks associated with relying on him for save percentage and goals-against average. He has posted a single-game save percentage above .910 in just two of his five appearances this season and sports a 2.95 GAA and .882 save percentage thus far.