Hill stopped 29 of 32 shots in the 3-0 loss in Game 4 against the Oilers on Monday.

Hill was beaten twice in the first period and once more in the second frame, and he also didn't receive any kind of offensive support from the forward line. He's now given up three or more goals in four starts in the series, a span in which he's gone 1-3-0 with a 3.61 GAA and an .872 save percentage.