Hill stopped 30 of 34 shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Stars in Game 5.
Hill made some remarkable stops in the contest, but the Stars' energy outpaced that of the Golden Knights. Hill's started to fade a bit, allowing seven goals on 76 shots over the last two contests, both losses. At this point, it seems like the Golden Knights are willing to roll with the 27-year-old, though a poor start in Game 6 on Monday could lead to the possibility of getting Jonathan Quick between the pipes before the end of the series.
