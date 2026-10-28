Hill stopped 25 of 26 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Senators.

Carter Hart (undisclosed) was injured in Tuesday's morning skate, but this was already lined up to be a Hill start anyway. Hill delivered a big game and even made a surprising play that led to a Vegas goal when he won a race for a puck near the blue line, which led to a collision. Hill is now 5-1-0 on the year with a 2.63 GAA and an .895 save percentage over six games. He'll start most of the time while Hart is out, and Cameron Whitehead is up from AHL Henderson to serve as backup. The Golden Knights' next game is Friday at home versus the Devils.