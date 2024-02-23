Hill surrendered three goals on 20 shots in Thursday's 7-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Hill was blitzed in the first period, though he was able to avoid the loss since the Golden Knights covered his damage. The 27-year-old netminder is winless in his last four outings, giving up 14 goals in that span, with all of those games coming at home. He remains at 14-5-2 with a 2.27 GAA and a .927 save percentage through 23 appearances, though he's trending in the wrong direction. The Golden Knights begin a road trip Saturday in Ottawa.