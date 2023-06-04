Hill stopped 33 of 35 shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Panthers in Game 1.

Hill had some massive saves over the first two periods when the game was close, and he stayed strong in the third as Vegas' offense took over. The 27-year-old has won seven of his last nine starts, and this was the fifth time in that span he's limited the opponent to two goals or fewer. Hill is locked in as the Golden Knights' starting goalie, so he can be penciled in to start Monday's Game 2.