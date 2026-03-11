Hill stopped 14 of 16 shots in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Stars.

Hill has now lost three of his last four outings, allowing 13 goals on 82 shots in that span. The 29-year-old netminder gave up both goals Tuesday in a span of 3:35 during the second period. Hill dropped to 6-6-3 with a 3.32 GAA and an .859 save percentage through 17 starts this season. Usually, playing in Vegas is enough to make a goalie intriguing in fantasy, but Hill's failing to rack up wins, and the team's tight defense is suppressing his save percentage. The Golden Knights' next game is Thursday versus the Penguins, but it wouldn't be a surprise to see Akira Schmid start that contest.