Hill stopped 31 of 32 shots in Wednesday's 1-0 overtime loss to the Oilers in Game 5.

Hill did everything he could to keep the Golden Knights' season alive, but his best performance of the playoffs still wasn't enough. The 29-year-old allowed 16 goals over five games against the Oilers in the second-round loss. Hill's status as the Golden Knights' top goalie isn't in question moving forward -- he signed a six-year extension with the team in March, so he'll continue to see substantial playing time for a contender heading into 2025-26.