Head coach Bruce Cassidy said Wednesday that Hill (lower body) is considered week-to-week, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Hill sustained a lower-body injury during Monday's win over the Hurricanes, and he won't travel with the Golden Knights during their upcoming three-game road trip. Akira Schmid will likely serve as the team's primary netminder in Hill's absence, while Carl Lindbom was called up Wednesday to provide additional depth.