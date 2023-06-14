Hill stopped 32 of 35 shots in Tuesday's 9-3 win over the Panthers in Game 5.

Hill faced pressure early in each period, but the Golden Knights eventually took over each frame en route to the franchise's first Stanley Cup title. The 27-year-old netminder was responsible for 11 of Vegas' 16 wins while adding a stellar 2.17 GAA and a .932 save percentage in 16 appearances. He's set to be an unrestricted free agent this summer, and his playoff performance is certain to up the league-wide interest in his services.