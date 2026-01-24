Hill made 18 saves in Friday's 6-3 win over the Maple Leafs.

The Golden Knights never trailed in the game, with all three of the goals Hill allowed coming in the second period. The 29-year-old netminder has won two of three starts since returning Jan. 15 from a lower-body injury that cost him nearly three months of action. On the season, Hill's gone 3-1-2 in eight outings with a 3.01 GAA and an .871 save percentage.