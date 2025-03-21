Hill stopped 18 of 19 shots in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Bruins.

The game was close for most of the first two periods, but the Bruins struggled to get anything going. Hill was up to the task, though he was denied a shutout when Morgan Geekie scored with 2:11 left in the contest. This was Hill's fourth win over six outings in March, improving his record for the season to 25-11-5. He's maintained a 2.50 GAA and a .907 save percentage over 41 appearances. The Golden Knights host the Red Wings on Saturday and the Lightning on Sunday, so expect Hill and Ilya Samsonov to split the next two games.