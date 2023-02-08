Hill stopped 16 of 17 shots in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Predators.

Hill had it pretty easy for much of the game. The Predators scored 5:04 into the contest, but the Golden Knights responded multiple times. The 26-year-old netminder had lost his previous two starts, but he hasn't given up more than three goals in any of his last eight outings. For the season, Hill is 11-5-1 with a 2.63 GAA and a .908 save percentage through 19 contests. Despite Hill's strong play lately, Logan Thompson should be expected to face the Wild on Thursday after getting a bit of a breather following his All-Star appearance.