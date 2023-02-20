Hill didn't practice Monday after taking a "bump" in Saturday's 5-4 win over Tampa Bay, Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Coach Bruce Cassidy said Monday that Laurent Brossoit is slated to play Tuesday versus Chicago. Michael Hutchinson is in line to be the backup netminder after being recalled from AHL Henderson on Monday. It appears as though Hill may get Tuesday's game off to recover. Consider him day-to-day.
