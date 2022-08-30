The Sharks traded Hill (lower body) to Vegas in exchange for a 2024 fourth-round draft pick Monday.

Hill was buried behind James Reimer and Kaapo Kahkonen on the Sharks' depth chart but he'll now have a chance to compete with Logan Thompson for the Golden Knights' starting goaltending job. The 26-year-old appeared in 25 games with San Jose last season, posting a 2.66 GAA and a .906 save percentage while going 10-11-1. Hill has one year remaining on his $2.175 million AAV deal before becoming an unrestricted free agent.