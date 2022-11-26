Hill allowed four goals on 28 shots in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Kraken.

Hill opened the season with five straight wins, but he's taken three straight defeats since. He's allowed 11 goals over those three losses while dropping to 5-2-1 with a 2.74 GAA and a .903 save percentage in eight starts overall. Hill has been starting every third game over the last month or so, but it appears Logan Thompson is strengthening his grip on the No. 1 job. Expect Thompson to start the second half of the back-to-back Saturday versus the Canucks.