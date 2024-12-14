Hill will guard the road goal against Edmonton Saturday, per SinBin.Vegas.
Hill has stopped 106 of 113 shots during his four-game winning streak. He has a 13-4-2 record with two shutouts, a 2.59 GAA and a .904 save percentage across 19 appearances this season. Edmonton is tied for 13th in the league with 3.14 goals per game in 2024-25.
