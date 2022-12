Hill made 24 saves in a 4-1 win over Detroit on Saturday.

Hill had sat for three straight to help him recalibrate his game and it worked. The only puck that slipped past him came in the second period from the stick of Oskar Sundqvist, who picked up his own rebound on the power play and stuffed it home. It was Hill's first win since November 5 against Montreal. He's now 6-2-1 with a 2.55 GAA and .908 save percentage.