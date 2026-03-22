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Hill will defend the road cage Sunday against the Stars, per SinBin.vegas.

Hill got the day off in the first half of Vegas' back-to-back Saturday in Nashville after appearing in six straight games. The 29-year-old went 2-4-0 with a 2.16 GAA and an .898 save percentage during that six-game stretch. The Stars are also on the second half of a back-to-back -- they lost in overtime in Minnesota on Saturday by a 2-1 score.

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