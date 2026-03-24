Golden Knights' Adin Hill: Drawing start in Winnipeg
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hill will tend the road twine Tuesday versus the Jets, according to Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press.
Hill is set to make his eight appearances in the last nine games. The British Columbia native has posted a 3-4-0 record, 2.14 GAA and .894 save percentage over his last seven appearances. Hill had a light workload during his last start in Dallas on Sunday, a game in which he turned aside 13 of 15 in a 3-2 win. Winnipeg has netted 2.81 goals per game in 2025-26, which ranks 24th in the NHL.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Adin Hill: Quiet performance in win•
-
Golden Knights' Adin Hill: Drawing start in Dallas•
-
Golden Knights' Adin Hill: Makes no saves in loss•
-
Golden Knights' Adin Hill: Slated to face Utah•
-
Golden Knights' Adin Hill: Loses close game•
-
Golden Knights' Adin Hill: Tending twine Tuesday•