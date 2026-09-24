Hill was the first goalie off during Thursday's morning skate, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports, indicating that he'll draw the preseason start at home against Utah.

Hill drew the start against the Kings during Saturday's preseason opener and allowed two goals on 19 shots in the victory. He'll defend the crease once again during the Golden Knights' penultimate preseason game, which means that Carter Hart will presumably draw the home start Saturday against the Sharks if the team sticks to its initial plan for each netminder to get two preseason starts. Hill is expected to serve as the No. 2 goaltender in Vegas to begin the regular season.