Hill will be stationed between the pipes in Game 2 for Monday's home tilt with the Panthers, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Hill was dominant in Game 1, stopping 33 of 35 shots to help the Golden Knights take a 1-0 series lead. Through 12 postseason appearances, he's registered an incredible 2.06 GAA and .938 save percentage. He's picked up a win in seven of the last nine games.
