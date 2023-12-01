Hill will guard the road goal versus the Canucks on Thursday, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Hill will get back between the pipes after losing in overtime versus the Flames on Monday. Through seven outings in November, Hill has a 1.84 GAA and a .940 save percentage, but he's been held to a 4-2-1 record as the Golden Knights' offense has cratered. The Canucks boast one of the top offenses in the league, so this could be a challenging matchup.