Hill stopped 31 of 33 shots in Monday's 3-0 loss to the Avalanche. The third goal was an empty-netter.

Hill's first play of the night was a blunder, as he turned the puck over to Mikko Rantanen, who scored into a yawning cage. The Golden Knights couldn't do anything against Alexandar Georgiev in the other net, and Hill ended up taking a loss in his return from an undisclosed injury. The 26-year-old has been solid for Vegas this year with a 14-6-1 record, a 2.55 GAA and a .910 save percentage through 24 outings. With both Logan Thompson (lower body) and Laurent Brossoit (lower body) out, the crease should belong to Hill until one of his injured teammates can return.