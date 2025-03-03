Hill posted a 25-save shutout in Sunday's 2-0 win over the Devils.

Hill won his third straight start, and he's allowed just two goals over that span. The 28-year-old was in a goaltending duel with Jacob Markstrom through two periods before the Golden Knights' power play broke the game open in the final frame. Hill is up to three shutouts this season and 10 in his career. He's at a 22-10-4 record with a 2.52 GAA and a .906 save percentage across a career-high 36 games played. Head coach Bruce Cassidy has often alternated between Hill and Ilya Samsonov, but Hill's been playing better lately, so he may be due to take a larger share of starts.