Hill allowed two goals on 42 shots in a 3-2 win over the Islanders on Tuesday.

After not playing a full game since Nov 27. due to injury, Hill (undisclosed) was peppered by the Islanders with 42 shots Tuesday and he answered the bell. New York could only get two goals by Hill, the first by Brock Nelson when the Islanders had six skaters on the ice because of a delayed penalty. The Islanders made it interesting in the third period, firing 16 total shots at Hill and scoring a shorthanded goal by Jean-Gabriel Pageau to cut the lead to 3-2. The Golden Knights may be sharing the goaltending duties between Hill and Logan Thompson, as Thompson started the past eight games. Keep an eye out for who will start in net when the Golden Knights visit the Rangers on Friday night.