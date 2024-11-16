Hill stopped 32 of 34 shots in Friday's 4-2 win over Utah.

Hill allowed an even-strength goal in the first period and a power-play tally in the second, but he settled down afterward and secured his eighth win of the campaign across 12 outings. The 28-year-old netminder has gone 8-3-1 with a 3.16 GAA and an. 886 save percentage this season, but he owns a 4-1-1 record in six outings in November.