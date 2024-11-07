Hill stopped 27 of 29 shots in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Oilers.

Hill gave up both goals in a span of 3:38 during the second period, but the Golden Knights were able to rally for the win over the last 10 minutes of the game. This was the team's first road win of the season, with Hill having previously lost his first two starts away from Vegas. The 28-year-old is now at a 6-2-0 record with a 3.01 GAA and an .882 save percentage across eight outings. Hill is expected to start again Friday in Seattle since Ilya Samsonov (undisclosed) is out and not on the road trip.