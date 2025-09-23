Hill was the first goalie off the ice Tuesday, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports, indicating he'll guard the cage at home versus the Kings.

Hill reached the 30-win threshold for the first time in his career last season, posting a 32-13-5 record with a 2.47 GAA and four shutouts in 50 regular-season appearances for the Knights. With Ilya Samsonov leaving as a free agent, it will be Hill's next heading into 2025-26 with Akira Schmid serving as the No. 2 option.